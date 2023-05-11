Robert H. Quadracci Buys 8,750 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) insider Robert H. Quadracci acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

