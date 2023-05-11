Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $398.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

