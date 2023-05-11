Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after buying an additional 195,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.57 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

