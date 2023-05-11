Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.87.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

