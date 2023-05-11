Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,927,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
