ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.81. 14,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 96,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,542,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $710.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

