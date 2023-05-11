Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,294,000 after buying an additional 390,044 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

