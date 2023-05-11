Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,007 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $415.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.