Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,504 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

TRGP stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

