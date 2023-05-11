SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 272,753 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIBN stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

