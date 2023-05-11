Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,850 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

