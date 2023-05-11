SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $158.54 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,811.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,683 shares of company stock worth $10,058,679 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

