Stifel Nicolaus Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

