Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $326.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

