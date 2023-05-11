Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

