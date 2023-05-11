Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

