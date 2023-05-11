Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

