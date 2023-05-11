Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $527.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

