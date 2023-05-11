Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.