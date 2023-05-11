Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

