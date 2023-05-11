Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Okta worth $41,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

