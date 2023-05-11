Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

