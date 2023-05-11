Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of TRHC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

