TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TRP opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.