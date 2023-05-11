TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

