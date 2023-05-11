Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.
Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.1 %
TPX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.
Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.
TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
