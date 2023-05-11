Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.1 %

TPX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 434,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

