Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,334,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,811 shares.The stock last traded at $40.16 and had previously closed at $37.62.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 49,952 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.