The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Neutral

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.30 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

