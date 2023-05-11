The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

