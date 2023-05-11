TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 9,644 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $810.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $743.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $816.94. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.54.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.