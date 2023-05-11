TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Downgraded to Underperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TVA Group Stock Performance

TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$2.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$171.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.00 million.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

