Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Twilio also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Twilio Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

