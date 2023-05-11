Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Twilio Trading Down 12.6 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

