UBS Group AG Has $112.15 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Sysco worth $112,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 241,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

