UBS Group AG Has $143.78 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.