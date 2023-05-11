UBS Group AG Sells 220,373 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $123,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

