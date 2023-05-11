Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Under Armour by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

