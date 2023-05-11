Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

