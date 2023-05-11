Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.22 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

