Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.21 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

