Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $3,972,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,610,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

