Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 40,286 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

