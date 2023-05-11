Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08), reports.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 7.9 %
RBOT stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.19. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.76.
Insider Transactions at Vicarious Surgical
In related news, Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $65,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,209.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 361,905 shares of company stock worth $856,047 and have sold 82,025 shares worth $218,770. Company insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
