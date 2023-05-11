Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08), reports.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 7.9 %

RBOT stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.19. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vicarious Surgical

In related news, Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $152,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $65,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,209.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 361,905 shares of company stock worth $856,047 and have sold 82,025 shares worth $218,770. Company insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 89.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.