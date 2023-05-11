Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Weak Earnings

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.90. 733,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,381,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

