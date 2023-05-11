Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

