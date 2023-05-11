Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

