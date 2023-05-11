Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $454.14 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,070 shares of company stock worth $8,581,516. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

