Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 339 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,073,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,116,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

