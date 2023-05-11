Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of WAT opened at $272.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

