Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $288.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters stock opened at $272.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

